Frost and the growing season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For frost to form, certain weather conditions must be met.

There must be a clear sky and light to no winds. This allows for the surface of the earth to cool down overnight.

Think of clouds as a blanket, keeping the surface of the earth warm. Without clouds, the surface of the earth isn’t protected, and temperatures can rapidly drop.

Another condition for frost formation is cool temperatures and dew points.

Dew point temperatures are the temperatures at which the atmosphere much be cooled down too, to reach saturation. When cool temperatures and dew points match, you have wet atmosphere. When all of these conditions are met, frost can form, which can hurt sensitive vegetation.

On average the last frost in western Massachusetts occurs in the middle of May. After the last frost, the growing season can begin. It is important to cover or bring in sensitive plants if you have already moved them outside.