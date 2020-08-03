Full Sturgeon Moon peaks Monday

Moon rising over the Summit House atop Mount Holyoke in South Hadley on Friday July 31, 2020.

(WWLP/NASA) – The full moon will reach its peak at 11:59 a.m. on Monday, August 3 and will appear full through early Wednesday morning.

The Algonquin tribes called this full Moon the Sturgeon Moon because of the large fish that were more easily caught in the Great Lakes and other bodies of water during this time of year.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the August full moon is also sometimes called the “Full Green Corn Moon,” indicating that corn was almost ready to harvest, “Wheat Cut Moon,” “Moon When All Things Ripen,” and “Blueberry Moon.”

Additionally, Mars will be at perihelion, or closest to the Sun in its orbit (Sky & Telescope).

