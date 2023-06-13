CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Father’s Day is right around the corner, so what can you get for your dad to show him how special he is?
Dad is one of the hardest people to shop for. They usually say that he doesn’t want anything, or that he already has everything he needs.
Good Housekeeping has created a list of gift ideas for your dad on Father’s Day.
- Dr. Squatch Natural Bar Soap– Guys absolutely love this brand, and they have amazing scents to nourish and protect the skin.
- Windproof Lighter– Whether he loves hiking, camping, or just likes to be prepared, your dad needs a lighter that is windproof, waterproof, flameless, and rechargeable.
- FosPower Portable Power Bank– With this solar power bank, he can charge any small device, including a phone, in case of an emergency. It is also a flashlight, a reading light, and an SOS alarm.
- Lightweight and Multi-Functional Golf Watch– If your dad loves to golf, he can wear it to measure distances, hole progression and tell the time.
- Super Universal Socket Tool– It can instantly adjust to any size or shape for drilling or screwing.
- Polarized Sports Sunglasses– They offer protection and comfort while still looking sporty and cool.
- Chair with Cooler Bag– This bag is lightweight and can hold up to 280 pounds.
- Cleaning Gel for Car– It can clean every nook and cranny in his car. Plus, it smells great.
- Grill Mat– They can withstand up to 600 degrees of heat and are nonstick.
- Slim Wallet– This wallet is compact and easy to fit right into his pocket, and it also comes with a money clip to keep his cash organized.
- Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager– With eight different settings to choose from, it hits every spot you need it to and the depth you need.
- Smokeless Indoor Electric BBQ Grill– He can grill all year long with this indoor electric BBQ grill.
- The Very Embarrassing Book of Dad Jokes– This book of dad jokes might just earn him a few genuine laughs.
- Cooling Pint Glasses– As long as he keeps these glasses in the freezer, he can nurse a chilled lager, ale, or another fresh pint for hours on end.
- Beef Jerky Subscription Box– Each month, Craft Jerky Co. will send him two, four, six, or eight bags of artisan beef jerky in a range of flavors and spice levels.