SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Organizations with rising interest in undertaking public mural events are now able to Request for Proposals (RFP).

There is currently a total award amount of $100,000 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. This fund will go to one or more organizations to implement mural event programs.

Mayor Sarno states, “As we see often in Springfield the arts are the heartbeat of our city. We’ve seen great success supporting not only our arts anchors but also programs that have helped install public art pieces throughout Springfield which creates a vibrancy that spins off with the patronizing of our businesses.”

Art program funding first began in 2017 within the city of Springfield. The first project that was produced was the Milton Bradley inspired mural by artist Kim Carlino on the AW Gifford building on Lyman Street. Following projects to gain funding were the “Pipe Wrench Dream” sculpture by James Kitchen that was displayed by the front door of the MassMutual Center for several years. Funding was also provided for the Fresh Paint mural festival in Springfield.

“The community has responded positively to investments in public art in Springfield,” said Tim Sheehan, CDO. “We consider the arts economy an important component to a healthy city and look forward to continuing to grow that sector.”

For those interested in requesting an RFP are encouraged to contact the city’s Office of Procurement. On August 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. proposals will be due.