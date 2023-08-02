CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The long-time family tradition called the ‘Ken O’Neill Dawn to Dusk Golf Marathon,’ a 24-year tradition to benefit the Jimmy Fund, is being held on Monday.

Mike O’Neill will be playing 108 holes of golf in one day at the Chicopee Country Club in memory of family & friends who we have lost to cancer. The tradition started in 1997 when Mike and his uncle, Ken O’Neill played 108 holes of golf to raise thousands of dollars to support organizations like the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

After Ken passed away from cancer in 2002, Mike, with some help from friends, continues the legacy. To support the Ken O’Neill Dawn to Dusk Golf Marathon, a fundraiser celebration is being held on Monday, August 7th after the golf marathon at The Boathouse in South Hadley from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com for $35. The event will include food, an opportunity drawing, and a silent auction to support the fundraising efforts to help cancer research.

This year, they will honor Alan Silva, a Ludlow native who owned a hair salon in Longmeadow. Silva moved to Florida more than 10 years ago and died of cancer. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Jimmy Fund.