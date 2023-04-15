WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser helping children with disabilities took place in Westfield on Saturday.

All morning at Take Charge Nutrition, fun-themed shakes and roughly 100 raffle prizes were all up for sale.

All proceeds from the fundraiser are going to the May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities in Chicopee. And this years turnout was definitely a success.

“Last year we raised over $4,200. We’re hoping to beat that this year and we’re off to a really, really good start. So we wanna hit above that $4,200 mark and just keep kicking butt, and helping these kids out,” expressed Tina Gonzalez of Take Charge Nutrition.

Both Take Charge Nutrition and the May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities told 22News that they look forward to continuing this fundraiser annually.