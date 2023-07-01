EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Gold Star mother Karen Smith hosted a fundraiser with the Easthampton Coalition for Veteran Wellness to educate the community on suicide and gun safety on Saturday afternoon.

“The walk is really just to bring awareness to mental health, to suicide prevention, and gun safety,” expressed Karen Smith.

This Health Wellness Walk Fundraiser was in Memory of Senior Airman Stephen Comeau, who died on July 12th of 2020 from suicide. Gold Star Mother Karen Smith told 22News that it’s important to have resources for veterans so they know they are not alone and that people care. She says events like this can help prevent suicide and save lives.

According to Stop Soldier Suicide, there were more than 6,000 veterans that took their life In 2020. They say suicide is also the second leading cause of death for veterans under 45. The Stop Soldier Suicide Foundation and the Easthampton Coalition for Veteran Wellness worked with families and local vendors for Saturday’s event, providing support and resources like fitness and yoga to help veterans cope with stress.

Justin Torrey, President and Founder of Operation Veteran Vacation says they teach a kickboxing class combined with meditation for veterans, “The reason that we should have more of these events is so that we can reach more veterans. So they know that they are supported and they don’t feel alone.”

He hopes more events like this come to western Massachusetts. Karen Smith says the goal is to raise $10,000.