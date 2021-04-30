Fundraising for East Longmeadow veterans memorial continues

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Fundraising for the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial is back on track.

An $18,000 veterans heritage grant from the state will help reach the half million dollar goal. They intend to build the memorial on the grounds of the East Longmeadow Senior Center on North Main Street.

Terry Glusko and his committee began the first of their fundraising back in 2018.

Glusko told 22News, “We had to stop fundraising in 2020 because of COVID however in spite of that, we’ve had a degree of success in raising donations.”



Terry Glusko and his committee are hopeful they can make up for lost ground and have the resources to build their memorial within a reasonable time. A memorial honoring the memory of East Longmeadow servicemen killed in action from World War One to the war on terror.