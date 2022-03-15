GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A volunteer, non-profit organization is celebrating 60 years of helping families afford funeral arrangements.

The Funeral Consumers Alliance of Western Massachusetts (FCAWM) serves all of western Massachusetts first established as the Springfield Memorial Society on March 14, 1962. Volunteers lead presentations virtually and in-person to educate consumers with information such as cemeteries, shrouds, cremation, body donation, or home death care.

FCAWM recently updated its website that explains state and federal consumer rights, tips for saving money, advice about prepaying, and news of developing trends in green options for final disposition. FCAWM volunteers are engaged in a new price comparison study of funeral home services in the four counties. This summer, these figures will be posted in a Price Comparison Chart on the organization’s website. The previous results were published in 2020.

They recommend consumers research ahead of time by shopping around to avoid extra expenses and discuss their wishes to next of kin.