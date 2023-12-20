DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A funeral will be held Wednesday for U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher, who was killed last month in an aircraft crash in Japan.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Community located at 489 Main Street in Dalton. Following the funeral, private interment ceremonies are being held for Sgt. Galliher.

Watch live from inside the church

The event is being streamed by St. Agnes Catholic Community at saintagnescc.com or Pittsfield Community Television at pittsfieldtv.org.

The 24-year-old Pittsfield native was one of eight crew members killed when an Osprey aircraft he was in went down off the coast of Japan.

Galliher’s remains arrived last Friday at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. A procession traveled from Westover to Taconic High School and ended at the Dery Funeral Home in Pittsfield. The community gathered in Dalton on Tuesday for a wake at St. Agnes Catholic Community from 2 to 6 p.m. in Dalton.

“Our hearts are filled with love and loss as we honor our beloved Jacob today and tomorrow. We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support from those who loved Jake most, from throughout the Berkshires, from his Air Force and military family, from across Massachusetts and from around the world. Your love and support have brought us tremendous comfort, strength and solace during these unbearably difficult times. Jake’s life was a blessing and his memory a treasure. The way he has been honored since his tragic loss means so much to his family and we know will help his young children better understand the lasting impact their Dad had on everyone he met. We will love and honor Jacob, always.” STATEMENT PROVIDED BY THE GALLIHER FAMILY

SSgt. Galliher was a 2017 graduate of Taconic High School in Pittsfield and a beloved member of the community. He leaves behind his wife, Ivy, and two boys, a two-year-old and an infant, and his family members in Lanesborough.

Names of 8 airmen killed in Osprey crash off Japan

Maj. Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, 32, of Andover, Minnesota, a CV-22 instructor pilot and officer in charge of training at the 21st Special Operations Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Maj. Eric V. Spendlove, 36, of St. George, Utah, a residency-trained flight surgeon and medical operations flight commander assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Maj. Luke A. Unrath, 34, of Riverside, California, a CV-22 pilot and flight commander at the 21st SOS. Capt. Terrell K. Brayman, 32, of Pittsford, New York, a CV-22 pilot and flight commander at the 21st SOS. Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Lavoy, 33, of Oviedo, Florida, a medical operations flight chief at the 1st SOS. Staff Sgt. Jake M. Turnage, 25, of Kennesaw, Georgia, a flight engineer at the 21st SOS. Staff Sgt. Jake M. Galliher, 24, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, an airborne linguist specializing in Mandarin Chinese assigned to Yokota’s 43rd Intelligence Squadron, Detachment 1. Senior Airman Brian K. Johnson, 32, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, a flight engineer at the 21st SOS.