Funeral mass held in South Hadley for Andy Yee

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A funeral mass for Andy Yee is being held at Saint Theresa’s Church in South Hadley Thursday.

The funeral mass will also be streamed by the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sister Caritas Cancer Center in Springfield, or the Andy Yee Memorial Scholarship fund.

Yee passed away Thursday at the age of 59-years-old. He owned several restaurants across western Massachusetts including Student Prince in Springfield, White Hut in West Springfield, and the popular Hu Ke Lau, which closed in 2018.

A wake was held for Yee at the Beers and Story Funeral Home in South Hadley where his loved ones gathered to pay their respects. Friends of the Yee Family told 22News that they will remember Yee as a kind and compassionate person.

“Andy was just the sweetest guy,” said James Mazzaferro, a friend of Yee’s. “Big heart, always wanted to help, and he just helped a lot of people, and he was a great person.”

As friends and family prepare to say goodbye, they’ll remember the great legacy Yee left behind.