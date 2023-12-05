PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police have announced calling hours for Sergeant Gregory Furtado.

A wake will be held on Wednesday in Plymouth, and on Thursday, there will be a funeral mass at Saint Peter’s Church in Plymouth.

Sergeant Furtado was assigned to the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District. He passed away at the age of 41.

State Police have not said what led to his death.