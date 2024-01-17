LEYDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours for Fredrika Ballard will be held on Saturday at the Firtion-Adams Funeral home in Westfield.

Fredrika was the owner of the Fly Lugu Flight School at Barnes Airport in Westfield. According to its website, in 2019 she earned her Flight Instructor rating, and in 2020 her Instrument Flight Instructor rating.

On Sunday, January 14th, a plane owned by the flight school took off from Barnes Airport with Fredrika, flight instructor William Hampton, and student pilot Chad Davidson. Nearly 20 minutes into the flight, the aircraft crashed in a small clearing in the woods near the Leyden Wildlife Management Area.

All three occupants died due to the crash. In the FAA preliminary report released on Tuesday, the plane crash has been identified as accidental but the cause of the crash is still unknown. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

She leaves her husband, Joe Ballard, and her three children. Calling hours will be held at Firtion-Adams Funeral Service located at 76 Broad Street Westfield on Saturday, January 20th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The family is asking people to consider donating to Friends of Westfield Barnes Airport or The Ninety-Nines: International Organization of Woman Pilots in Fredrika’s honor.

Funeral services for William Hampton of Indian Orchard are private. Details on services for Chad Davidson Woodstock, Connecticut have not yet been announced.