SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A new program called the Future Lawyers of Springfield (FLOS) is to launch Thursday evening by Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in partnership with Western New England University Law School.

A diverse legal community in the Greater Springfield area is expected to build mentorship and a support system for Hampden County high school and college students who aspire to be lawyers, including law school students through the program.

There is a smaller percentage of lawyers of color, according to the American Bar Association, in 2021 lawyers of color accounted for 14.6 lawyers nationally.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “The future of the legal community in Hampden County is one that is diverse, vibrant, and looks more like the community it serves. FLOS will provide young people a support system and network to guide and encourage them through the rigors of becoming a lawyer. I would like to thank Western New England University’s School of Law for their partnership in seeking to address this local and national problem, which is the lack of diversity within the legal profession.”

The following are program initiatives: