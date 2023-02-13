CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is Galentine’s Day, the perfect time for women to appreciate their friendships.

Galentine’s Day is celebrated on February 13, when women celebrate their friendships before Valentine’s Day, according to Good Housekeeping. Galentine’s Day came to be because of Amy Poehler’s character, Leslie Knope, in Parks and Recreation. She debuted this holiday in 2010 in an episode to celebrate her own female friends on Feb. 13, otherwise known as Valentine’s Day eve.

If you and your friends are looking for things to do on Galentine’s Day, Good Housekeeping provides some ideas:

Beauty Product Swap

Invite your friends to bring unused makeup products to sell or swap so that everyone can have the right beauty essentials to put their best face forward.

Food Tour

Take the day to food hop, where you can try popular menu picks at different restaurants or even bars.

Coffee Date

Coffee dates are casual, inexpensive, and are also a super cute Galentine’s Day idea for catching up. Host the date at home or your favorite coffee spot nearby.

Galentine’s Day Thrifting

Encouraging friends to find pieces related to Valentine’s Day is a great way to keep people engaged.

Bowling

Bowling is a fun choice to keep conversations going, and it is a challenge that will delight anyone with a competitive streak.

Wine and Chocolate Night

Wine and chocolate make a great combination. Include the night with various options and enjoy a night of laughter and fun.

Brunch

Brunch is an excuse for friends to have fun, relax and enjoy delicious food presented to them.

Park Stroll

Exploring outdoors is a great way to feel refreshed while connecting with your circle of friends, and some parks are even decorated for the holiday.

Volunteer

Since Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day are all about caring for others, connect with local organizations to help those in need.

Paint and Sip

Book a space or gather your own materials and have friends bring their favorite drinks for an at-home art session.

Spa Day

Spa days can be essential to your mental and physical well-being, so host an at-home spa party with masks and lotion galore, or even plan a trip to the spa with your girls for the day.

Appreciation Notes

During the party, take time out for your friends to write appreciation notes, because Galentine’s Day is about celebrating your loving friendships. Sharing the qualities you admire most about your friends will bring on happiness and tons of “aww” moments.