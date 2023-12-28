CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night of fun and comradery in Chicopee, for our local veterans and their families.

At the American Legion on Exchange Street, a family game night was held as part of a peer support program for Veterans. More than 130 people came out to play video and tabletop games. During the event, those in attendance had the opportunity to learn about both benefits and available resources for area veterans.

“People who have signed on that dotted line or who were willing to do whatever it took and do whatever was asked of them deserve to know what is out there,” said Stephanie Shaw, Director of Veteran Services and President of WMVSOA. “There is so many federal and state benfits and non-profits and we want to make sure they know what their opportunities are whether its retreats, vacations, or theurapitic resources.”

Shaw says the state has over 292,000 veterans, with 100,000 making up western Massachusetts. Adding, the number of resources provided Thursday night will help nearly 45,000 veterans in the Chicopee community.

