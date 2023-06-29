SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will meet Thursday and hear from people who live in the community surrounding MGM Springfield.

“Views and Perspectives of Springfield Hispanic Residents Towards the MGM Casino, their Homes, Community and Neighborhoods” will be presented to members of the Commission. The presentation will be live-streamed at MassGaming.com beginning at 9 a.m.

Late last year local and state lawmakers raised concerns that the community-host agreement between MGM Springfield and several cities and towns surrounding the casino was not being met. They cited a lack of diversity and a decreasing number of jobs at the casino.

Since then, MGM Springfield has added jobs and expanded hours.