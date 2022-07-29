SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon-cutting event on Columbus Avenue in Springfield Friday was held as the Gándara Center celebrated the opening of its new corporate office.

The event also served as a wrap-up for the center’s BIPOC Mental Health Awareness month festivities.

Notable attendees included Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, “I want to thank Gándara CEO Lois Nesci and her team for their continued belief and investment in our Springfield. Their new corporate offices will help their organization meeting the increasing demands for their services and programs, especially on the mental health and substance abuse treatment aspects. My administration is proud to support this move to not only enhance our local economic development opportunities but just as important supporting the public health and mental health needs of our community.

The center’s chief executive officer told 22News that this grand opening is something of a homecoming.

“Gandara has a presence statewide. We’re anchored in western Massachusetts and have over 90 sites where we deliver services. We’ve relocated our corporate offices back to Springfield so we can re-commit ourselves to working with people in urban communities and in the city of Springfield.” Losi Nesci, Chief Executive Officer at Gándara Center

It’s estimated that services from the Gándara Center reach more than 15,000 children and families each year.