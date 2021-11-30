Gandara Center holds month-long clothing drive for those in need

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The day known as “Giving Tuesday” has ended on high note for the Gandara Center, the community service agency.

The Gandara Center brought to a close its month long drive-thru donation program at 4 p.m. Tuesday, where generous donors dropped off clothing and toiletries each day at their West Springfield location.

Gandara’s executive director, Lois Nesci, is thrilled with the response to the needs of the less fortunate. She told 22News, “We are so appreciative to the community for what it does for Gandara and the people we serve. They have certainly stepped up to the plate. We have gotten so many contributions, both monetary and items we can distribute to the people we serve.”

Gandara has no shortage of outlets serving the many families most of need of what this agency collected during its month long care package drive.