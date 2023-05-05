HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Gándara Center and Public Health Institute of western Massachusetts are working to end the stigma around mental healthcare and substance use recovery among Hispanic and African American communities.

The campaign officially launched Friday morning and focuses on four key points:

Recovery is possible

Mental health is health

Narcan saves lives

Substance use is a disease

Opioid-related deaths have decreased statewide over the past few years but there has been an increase in Hampden County, especially among the Hispanic community.