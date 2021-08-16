Gándara Center kicks off virtual 5K

(WWLP) – The Gándara Center Frozen Yogurt 5K kicked of their virtual event Sunday.

The event aims to raise money for the local agency that has provided mental health outreach services for more than 40 years. Walkers, joggers, and runners get to pick the day, the route, and invite friends to join the 5K fundraiser through August 22. Participants track their distance and upload the results to earn a finisher medal and coupon to Yasso Frozen Yogurt.

The Gándara Center will livestream a celebration event beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday of their presentation for the end of the fundraising event. 22News will have the event livestreaming from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual fundraiser drives Gándara Center’s ability to serve around 15,000 local people per year. They provide a wealth of services, including substance abuse support, youth behavioral counseling, and housing assistance.