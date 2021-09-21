Gándara Center raises $60,000 from virtual Frozen yogurt 5K

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gándara Center supporters came through for the social service agencies Frozen Yogurt 5K, virtual road race with one hundred runners raising $60,000.

The virtual race a year ago brought in $57,000. Gándara Center provides bi-lingual mental health and substance abuse programs statewide, and has a strong presence in western Massachusetts. The money raised will assist several of its social service programs.

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Courtesy: Gándara Center

Jade Rivera-McFarlin said, “It will help our out patient clinic, for example, it would help our residential program. We also have foster care programming, children in foster care will benefit from this as well.”

It’s Gandara Center’s hope next year to return the Frozen Yogurt 5K, the pre-pandemic format when hundreds of competitors participated in this fundraiser.