SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDevelopment, the state’s development finance agency and land bank, has issued a $4.3 million tax-exempt bond on behalf of Gándara Mental Health Center Inc.

The money will be used to buy and renovate a building at 933 East Columbus Ave. in Springfield as part of the organization’s efforts to expand mental, substance abuse and behavioral health services to underserved communities in the region.

The Gándara Center has already begun renovations at the 13,200 square foot building, with plans to move in over the next few months.

“We’re excited to have our administrative office back in Springfield,” said Gándara Mental Health Center Chief Executive Officer Lois Nesci. “Not only is it a return home to the original city where the agency was established 45 years ago, our main office will once again be closer to the multitude of services we offer in western Massachusetts.”

“MassDevelopment is proud to help Gándara Mental Health Center, Inc. finance its new corporate offices in the Gateway City of Springfield that will help meet growing demand for the organization’s services,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “As we rebuild from the impacts of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that people from all backgrounds have access to affordable mental and behavioral health resources in their community.”

Westfield Bank purchased the bond, which will also be used to refinance previously issued debt.