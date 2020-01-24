Gandara Center volunteers heading to Puerto Rico with donated supplies

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers from the Gandara Center are heading to Puerto Rico Monday with some much-needed earthquake supplies.

The Gandara Center began collecting donations earlier this month. This week, volunteers began packing water, snacks, first aid supplies, and other toiletries into “backpack survival kits” that will be handed out on the island.

Gandara Center spokesperson Jade Rivera-McFarlin told 22News these basic life necessities are crucial because many of the victims have been forced out of their homes and are living in places like baseball fields.

“It’s been so heartwarming to see western Mass, even though we obviously have a connection to the island, it’s still great to see people coming out and just showing the love for Puerto Rico,” Rivera-McFarlin said.

JetBlue has also generously provided the Gandara Center volunteers with 30 free boxes, so they can bring supplies to Puerto Rico.

Rivera-McFarlin said this is just one of many relief efforts they plan on coordinating.

“We specialize in helping those who may be under-served, especially Hispanic and African American communities, and its amazing because, you know, that’s our mission, but at the same time recruiting people and having so many people from our company that are either from there or have family there, it was just a no-brainer we just had to help.”

The Gandara Center has stopped accepting supply donations from the public. If you are interested in helping out, you can still make monetary donations by clicking here. Select “Apply my donation to: 2020 Aid for Puerto Rico Earthquake Victims.”