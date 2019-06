SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a small garage fire in Springfield Friday night.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrau told 22News that fire crews were called to 25 Huntington Street around 7:45 Friday evening for reports of a fire in a detached garage.

The fire was quickly put out and no one was hurt.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb squad is looking into the cause of this fire.