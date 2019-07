Viewer video via ReportIt@wwlp.com

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Burnett Road in Chicopee is temporarily closed due to a garbage truck fire.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News no one was injured. He expects the road to reopen as soon as Chicopee firefighters put out the fire.

The truck fire is located near the Ludlow line, where Burnett Road intersects with Moreau Drive.