SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – By the luck of the draw, Springfield’s Forest Park Zoo received a $2,500 donation from Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke.

Gary Rome stopped by the Zoo Friday to present the check to executive director Sarah Tsitso and the Zoo’s longtime board member Ted Hebert. During Gary Rome’s recent 25th anniversary celebration, Ted Hebert’s name was picked at random and it just so happens the Zoo is Hebert’s favorite charity.

“I love to give back to the community and see if we can make a difference. Our real goal is to be a positive example so hopefully, other companies will follow suit.” Gary Rome

The $2,500 donation can help a range of services including education programs and the wildlife on wheels guided tours.