SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fun community event for a good cause took place in Springfield on Sunday, this one a cornhole tournament at Gary Rome Hyundai.

Gary Rome teamed up with Rays of Hope and Each Moment We’re Alive to raise funds for breast cancer support, and the upcoming Rays of Hope Walk. Participants were able to sling some bean bags and have fun, and all while raising money for an important initiative.

“Each Moment We’re Alive, our mission is to empower women to live a new day after their cancer diagnosis. We navigate them through the beginning right through to after, so when the doctor’s appointments end and support ends, we take over,” Cindy Sheritan Murphy, the Executive Director/Founder of Each Moment We’re Alive, told 22News.

The tournament money was provided Oasis Shower Doors in Agawam, meaning all the entry money went directly to cancer support.

All this in anticipation for that Rays of Hope walk which is now just a week away on October 23.