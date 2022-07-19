HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Rome Hyundai is doing its part to assist people suffering with cancer.

Rays of Hope was created back in 1981 which helps and supports people with breast cancer. Gary Rome Hyundai is a long-time supporter of Rays of Hope, and gave an additional donation as part of its 25th anniversary celebration.

Owner Gary Rome told 22News, “So today we’re here to complete our promise and we’re going to donate $2,500 in honor of our anniversary to Rays of Hope.”

“It means a lot,” said Lindsey Bubar, Rays of Hope Chairperson and cancer survivor. “We need the support from people like Gary Rome and from businesses like this to keep the organization going, and to continue supporting men and women all over the area.”

Rays of Hope is part of the Baystate Health Breast Network, and has raised over $16.1 million to date, all of which stays right here in western Massachusetts. Donations allow for continued research, state of the art equipment, breast health programs and cancer therapies and education.

22News is the proud media sponsor of Rays of Hope.