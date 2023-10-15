HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Rome Hyundai hosted its third annual corn hole tournament to raise money for breast cancer.

Rome partnered with the non-profit Each Moment We’re Alive to create this tournament. Each Moment We’re Alive is a cancer support network that offers support and wellness programs from diagnosis to recovery.

Participants were able to compete in teams and win up to $500 donated from Oasis Shower Doors. 22News spoke with the executive director about why Each Moment We’re Alive is important to cancer survivors.

Cindy Sheridan Murphy, the executive director of Each Moment We’re Alive told 22News, “More and more people need support after cancer so when the treatments are done the doc says your all ready to go back and they complete their job and that’s when we really take over and help you get back to your life new normal.”

The funds from the event will support the Circle of Angels team walking for Rays of Hope and their cancer support programs one week from Sunday.