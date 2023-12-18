HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – TikTok-inspired thefts of certain Hyundai models prompted an Anti-Theft event on Sunday in Holyoke.

Gary Rome Hyundai partnered with the Holyoke Police Department to provide a free software upgrade for several Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions. Though the upgrade won’t prevent people from breaking into the vehicles, it will prevent them from starting.

“What it is, is the cars that don’t have the push button start, don’t have the immobilizer in there from the factory,” explained Gary Rome, Owner of Gary Rome Hyundai, “So the manufacturer, Hyundai, has decided to install it for free, so that way people can’t steal your car easily.”

22News spoke to Mike Aubrey, the Parts and Service Director at Gary Rome Hyundai about why it’s important to offer events like these, especially before the holidays, “We don’t want anybody’s cars to be stolen. We want to make sure you’re whole, your family’s whole, especially this time for the holidays, and you’re not inconvenienced by not having a vehicle.”

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it took about 20 to 30 minutes for customers to be serviced. So far this year, Gary Rome Hyundai has given over 1,500 vehicles this upgrade.