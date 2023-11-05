WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Rome Hyundai was spreading Christmas spirit for the 3rd annual trees of hope paint and sip. All the proceeds from this event will go the the Ronald McDonald House charities of Connecticut and western Massachusetts. This charity houses families who have a member in the hospital so they can stay close to their loved ones during a difficult time. They provide lodging, meals, and daily essentials making it possible for children from around the state, the country, and the globe to access essential medical care.

Gary Rome, the owner of Gary Rome Hyundai told 22News, “We want to build a stronger community and raise awareness. This is our 3rd year doing it. We raised $175,686 last year. This year we raised $202,000 and we plan on raising 30% higher next year.”

Along with painting people were able to sign up for raffles and having a chance to win a Christmas tree decorated with prizes. Gary Rome’s next event will be November 12th for the annual craft fair.