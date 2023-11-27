WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield residents will see a reduction in gas and electricity winter rates this season.

According to Westfield Gas + Electric, the rates were reduced by about 12% for gas and electricity, an average savings of $36 per month for gas and an average of $16 less for electricity per month.

“We are comfortable that WG+E is in a good position to continue these favorable rates to our customers,” commented Tom Flaherty, General Manager. “The rate reductions are part of WG+E’s commitment to providing affordable and reliable energy services to the community.”

To use energy more efficiently, Westfield Gas + Electric recommends insulated doors and windows, buying energy-efficient appliances, and installing automatic set-back thermostats. A free home energy audit can be conducted by calling 1-844-403-7960. In addition, make an appointment to have your furnace inspected at 413-572-0100.

For those in need of assistance paying energy bills, contact Westfield Gas + Electric for fuel assistance options.