SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers were asked to avoid the area of Walnut and Emerson streets in Springfield due to a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a gas leak was reported in the area of the Brookings School. Residents in the area have since returned to their homes. Walsh said Eversource has shut off the gas leak and the roads are expected to be reopened shortly.

22News is covering this story and will update as soon as additional information is released.