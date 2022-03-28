SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 3.9 cents averaging $4.10 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.89 per gallon, while the most expensive is at $4.39. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $4.27 a gallon and Worcester is $4.25 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline unchanged last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon. The national average is up 62.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

March 28, 2021: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

March 28, 2020: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

March 28, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

March 28, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

March 28, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 28, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

March 28, 2015: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 28, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

March 28, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

March 28, 2012: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$3.89 – Highland Farms on Chicopee St in Chicopee

$3.89 – Mobil on Elm St in Westfield

$3.94 – Costco on Daggett Dr in West Springfield

$3.94 – BJ’s on Memorial Dr in Chicopee

$3.96 – Big Y Express on E Main St in Westfield

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.