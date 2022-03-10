LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The nationwide average price for gasoline and diesel broke all-time records for the second consecutive day, and Massachusetts drivers are paying even more than the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Massachusetts is $4.35 per gallon as of Thursday morning. That is five cents higher than it was on Wednesday, and 60 cents higher than it was last Thursday.

Diesel fuel prices are rising even more rapidly, with the state average now at $5.13 per gallon Thursday; an increase of 20 cents over the previous day.

“Yeah it hurts but no one listens. It’s a reality. What else can you do,” said Mohammed Siddiqui, who drives a diesel truck for work. Eight months ago, Mohammed would spend $85 to fill up his work truck, now it’s around $150, “Gas prices, seem to me to be normal. Why I’m saying this is, since the day I was born, I’ve never seen it go down. Only go up. so it seems to be normal. what else can I say?”

Average prices across the country are now $4.31 per gallon for regular gas and $5.05 per gallon for diesel, as of Thursday morning. That is exactly in line with the average in Hampden County, which is also $4.31 per gallon, according to AAA.

Jason Crow drives a pickup truck and says he won’t be changing his vehicle despite the increase in prices, “No way I’m going to do it now at over $5 a gallon. I’ll stick to the gas guzzlers.”

“Have you thought about getting a more energy efficient car?”

Crow responded, “Can your electric car go from here to Michigan in a day?”

AAA says in a new survey, 59 percent of Americans will make lifestyle changes as gas reaches record highs and 80 percent of those people say they would drive less in response to rising prices.

Analysts say we can expect more gas price increases as Russian oil exports are cut-off, and supply from elsewhere in the world remains tight.