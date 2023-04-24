CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are climbing once again, just in time for the summer travel season.

We’re already 28 cents higher on Monday than we were one month ago, and we still have more increases likely to come. If we take a look at average prices nationally versus here in the Bay State, we’re doing pretty well, about 18 cents below the rest of the country.

But the increase is widespread. Our price per gallon went up by about 22 cents over the last month, right in line with national prices. It’s a far cry from this time last year, which was already over 4-10 a gallon, and over six a gallon if you drove diesel. So far, this bump isn’t enough to ruin summer plans.

“We were going to the cape when it was six dollars a gallon. and were still going. We’re going to have a good time it’s not going to stop us,” said Tim Barry of Chicopee.

Others told 22News that they have started planning their driving routes more carefully to not waste gas, and, have started checking the price of most gas stations they pass. The overwhelming sentiment is that rising prices are lame, but there isn’t a ton we can do about it, and those summer trips to the cape are just too good to pass up.