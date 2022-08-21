CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One thing that local consumers can breathe a little easier on is the price of gas.

The average price for a gallon of regular continues to dip. Nationally, the average price now sits at $3.90 per gallon, down 5 cents from a week ago, and down more than 50 cents from last month.

Things are a bit pricier in Massachusetts, at around $4.17 a gallon. The western part of the state is seeing a bit more relief though. Hampden and Franklin county both averaging gas prices lower than $4.