(WWLP) – Gas prices in the Commonwealth have seen a slight dip in the last week.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in Massachusetts is now $4.99. The average is down 5 cents since last week, but Tuesday’s price is 26 cents higher than a month ago. In Springfield, the current average for regular gas per gallon is $4.91, a seven-cent decrease from a week ago.

Travelers hope to see these prices continue to fall as the 4th of July holiday travel is quickly approaching.