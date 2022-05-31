SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Analysts like AAA point to the volatility of the oil market, and the summer driving season that isn’t helping to decrease gas prices.

Gas prices in Massachusetts are still remaining around the record high set earlier this month, just shy of $4.74. One of the reasons we’re seeing this is because of crude oil, as European Union leaders agree to ban 90 percent of what they get from Russia by the end of this year.

With that news, the price of crude oil prices jumped.

James Moore Jr. from West Springfield was fueling up but he said he’s remaining positive, “they’re going through the roof but I’m going to tell you, if this can help what’s going overseas then I’ll pay that, and more.”



Memorial Day weekend also kicks off the summer driving season. While we could have some squeezes on the supply we’re also dealing with demand.

Local Gas Prices

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$4.44 – Big Y Express on E Main Street in Westfield

$4.45 (cash) – White Wing on Newton Street in South Hadley

$4.45 – Pride on Dwight Street in Holyoke

$4.45 – Racing Mart on Main Street in Holyoke

$4.45 – Stop & Shop on Lincoln Street in Holyoke

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.