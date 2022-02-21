(WWLP) – Pain at the pump! Continuing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, plus increased demand, are causing gas prices to go up.

According to AAA, the state’s average gas price is up by 5 cents from last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon. Monday’s price is 18 cents higher than a month ago, and 98 cents higher than this time last year.

AAA says that the way you drive directly affects your fuel economy. You can get better gas mileage by reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph, avoiding excessive idling, and using cruise control.