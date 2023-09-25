CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Leaf peeping season is on the horizon, and traveling to see all the foliage might cost you more!

Gas prices continue to be on the rise in Springfield, with prices rising 2.6 cents a gallon in the last week.

Normally prices see a decline as summer comes to an end, but this year we’re seeing the opposite. 22News had a chance to speak with a local resident about how the continual rise affects their travel plans, “What it says to me is I’m going to travel less. I don’t travel very far, I work at the base. So its not too far, but it still adds up. I’m from New Hampshire so that’s where my family still is. So just going home cost about 60 to 70 dollars just to drive, and that was before that I noticed the prices went up even more.”

The current average price for regular gas is $3.69 cents a gallon, with diesel currently sitting at $4.53 per gallon.