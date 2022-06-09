NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Another day, another record breaker for gas prices. According to AAA, gas is almost $5.03 per gallon on average in Massachusetts. Now, frustration at the pump is turning into blame.

The historic new highs are leading to changes in how people look at their wallets and many are wondering why this is happening in the first place.

Ben Taylor from Easthampton told 22News, “I take the bike path to work and I basically drive once a month to pay my rent.”

Ben sticks to two wheels instead of four, but he said even though he rarely uses a car; he still feels the effects of these high gas prices.

“It’s a knock on effect in the rest of economy, right?” Taylor continued, “So it affects me whether or not I’m personally paying at the pump everyday.”

A recent Pew Research study found 7 in 10 Americans see inflation as a very big problem.

Cara Callahan, also from Easthampton said she didn’t really think about gas prices as much as she does now, “If payday’s tomorrow, I’m just do a half a tank. I mean it is changing my behavior I think, to think that I was trying to keep up with it and now I’m not because we just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Everyone can see the record breaking prices but when it comes to who to blame, people have a difference of opinion.

Al Morgante from Saugus said, “Paid $100 on my car the other day. I didn’t feel good about it, didn’t make me like Joe Biden any better.”

“Oil companies are making record profit and yet gas is over $5 a gallon. So maybe it needs to come from the profits instead of the consumer’s pocket,” said Callahan.

The consumer price index is expected to come out Friday. That is the major indicator for inflation and how much prices have gone up in the last year.