CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bad news for drivers hoping for some sort of relief at the pump, gas prices hitting another new record Sunday in Massachusetts.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is now at $4.84. Massachusetts faring even worse, averaging $4.94 a gallon.

Luckily, western Massachusetts is avoiding some of the worst of it, Hampden County is averaging $4.88 a gallon. Compare that to Suffolk County, which is clocking averages above $5.