Gas prices continue to rise in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased in the past week by 3.4 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.43. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.44 a gallon, Connecticut is $2.57 a gallon and Hartford is $2.53 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has increased 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.45/g Monday. The national average is up 11.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“It’s not surprising that gasoline prices continue to follow oil prices higher, as the national average now stands at its highest level since January 2020 as Pay with GasBuddy data shows U.S. gasoline demand rose over two percent last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The rise in gas prices continues to be driven by improving demand in the United States, and has nothing to do with who sits in the White House, but rather how many motorists are filing their tanks on a daily basis, and from that data, it’s no guess, but prices will continue to trend higher. This situation will last as long as OPEC continues to restrain their oil production, creating the situation we’re in where demand is recovering faster than demand. The situation won’t get better, just wait until spring, it’s likely the national average will rise another 10 to as much as 50 cents per gallon if oil production doesn’t respond to the continued recovery in demand.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 14.0 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

