CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sticker shock at the gas pump.

For the first time since 2008, national gas prices have hit $4 per gallon. That’s up by 47 cents since Russia first invaded Ukraine 11 days ago. Massachusetts gas prices also going up, the state averaging nearly $4.08.

22News spoke with Mary Maguire, spokesperson for AAA Northeast to see if drivers will see any relief in the near future.

“So Massachusetts residents are really absorbing an incredibly dramatic increase in one week,” Maguire said. She explained, “We might even see prices go a little higher in Springfield, in the Berkshires, and in western Mass. because of the fact the shipping costs tend to be a little higher. So we are looking at a lot of pain at the pump this week and most likely in coming weeks.”

AAA experts say that the market will likely continue to increase the price of oil as more sanctions are imposed on Russia. Despite the rising gas prices, however, a recent national poll found that 80-percent of Americans still support an all out ban on Russian oil.

“My best advice for consumers is to buy regular unleaded gasoline, you can save yourself a bundle of money by buying regular and most cars run fine on regular fuel,” added Maguire. “Take advantage of the fact that there is a significant range in prices any given week in Massachusetts, of as much as 50 cents per gallon, best prices and give your business to that retailer.”

Out of the four counties in western Massachusetts, so far Hampden county has the cheapest gas prices, averaging just under $4.03.