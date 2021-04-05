Gas prices decrease in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have decreased in the past week by 0.6 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.45, the most expensive is $2.84 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.72 a gallon, Connecticut is $2.87 a gallon and Hartford is $2.80 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has decreased 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g Monday. The national average is up 9.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 95.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Last week was a mixed bag for consumers at the pump as gas prices in half of states rose, while the other half saw declines, with March closing like a lamb after starting out like a lion,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices have shown signs of strength in the last few trading sessions, as OPEC agreed to raise oil production starting in May by a very modest 350,000 barrels per day. Overall, it’s a small increase in output as global demand continues to show strength in light of Covid-related improvements. U.S. gasoline demand rose for the sixth straight week as consumers hit the road for Easter, and with demand growth likely to remain robust, we may see a second attempt at a run at a national average of $3 per gallon in the months ahead. While the last few weeks have seen gas prices hold mostly steady, it’s not likely to last forever, especially as Americans increasingly get outside as warmer temperatures return.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 5.3 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: