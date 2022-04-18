SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 4.5 cents averaging $3.90 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.64 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.39. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $3.85 a gallon and Worcester is $4.08 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline decreased last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon. The national average is down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

April 18, 2021: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

April 18, 2020: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)

April 18, 2019: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

April 18, 2018: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

April 18, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 18, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

April 18, 2015: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

April 18, 2014: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

April 18, 2013: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

April 18, 2012: $3.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$3.64 – Costco on Daggett Drive in West Springfield

$3.68 – Sunoco on Federal Street in Belchertown

$3.69 – Speedway on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

$3.69 – FL Roberts on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

$3.73 – Gulf on Chicopee Street in Chicopee

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.