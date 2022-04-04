SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 5.6 cents averaging $4.05 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.84 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.39. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $4.03 a gallon and Worcester is $4.23 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline decreased last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon. The national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Oil prices fell last week as Covid cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.”

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

April 4, 2021: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

April 4, 2020: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $1.90/g)

April 4, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

April 4, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

April 4, 2017: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

April 4, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

April 4, 2015: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 4, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

April 4, 2013: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

April 4, 2012: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.93/g)

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$3.84 – Costco on Daggett Dr in West Springfield

$3.85 – Mobil on Granby Road in South Hadley

$3.89 – Speedway on Memorial Ave in West Springfield

$3.89 – FL Roberts on Memorial Ave in West Springfield

$3.89 – Gulf on Chicopee St in Chicopee

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.