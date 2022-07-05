SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Average gasoline prices in Springfield have fallen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.69/g Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 257 stations in Springfield.

Prices in Springfield are 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.75/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $4.39/g Monday while the most expensive was $5.59/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The lowest price in the state Monday was $4.39/g while the highest was $5.99/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78/g Tuesday. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

July 5, 2021: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 5, 2020: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 5, 2019: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 5, 2018: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 5, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 5, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 5, 2015: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 5, 2014: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

July 5, 2013: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 5, 2012: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $4.77/g, down 8.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.86/g.

Connecticut- $4.73/g, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.82/g.

Hartford- $4.68/g, down 9.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.78/g.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Tuesday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$4.40 – CITGO on Franklin and Maple Street in Westfield

$4.42 – Mobil on Granby Road in South Hadley

$4.44 – BJ’s Memorial Drive in Chicopee

$4.44 – Costco in West Springfield

$4.49 – Shell N Elm St and Notre Dame Street

Lowest Gas Prices in Springfield area



